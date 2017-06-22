BBQ, music & fireworks at Fairhope Legion Beach

American Legion Post 199 in Fairhope will serve BBQ and open up the beach for a fireworks party during its annual July 4 celebration. Legion chefs will begin serving BBQ plates of pork and chicken with all the fixins’ at 11 a.m. and continue until the food runs out/ And it always does. Pulled pork or half a chicken BBQ plate tickets are $12.

Refreshments will be available at the Legion’s brand new and improved beach tiki bar. Live music from the Legion Beach Stage starts at 5:30 p.m. Other beach activities include horseshoes, swimming, volleyball and fishing from the Legion pier. The public is always welcome at the Legion, located in a historic building on the Mobile Bay bluffs at 700 S. Mobile St. Bring chairs, sunscreen and bug spray, but no coolers please. For more info, call 251-928-9132 or visit AmericanLegion199. com.