Beach Club will host Jan. 24 Relay For Life Bingo benefit

The Beach Club will host a Relay for Life Bingo Night beginning at 6 p.m. on January 24. Located at 925 Beach Club Trail, just off of Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores, the club is selling bingo books for an $8 donation. Bingo books will give you six cards to play in 20 rounds of bingo. Advanced bingo players are welcome to make a donation for more than one book. Win vouchers and prizes for property and local items. This event is open to the public, and all proceeds will go to Relay for Life. For more info, call 251-224-3510.