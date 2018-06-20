Bear Point Civic Assn. hosts July 7 waterfront fish-fry

The Bear Point Civic Association will have a fish fry on Saturday, July 7 at the at the BPCA’s park on Bay La Launch Ave. in Orange Beach. Dinner plates will be sold for $8 each, including fried catfish fillet, cole slaw and baked beans. Hot dog plates for the kids will be sold for $3. All drinks will be $1. Plate dinners will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will also be raffle tickets sold at the event, with the $500 cash prize presented to the lucky ticket holder at 1 p.m. For more info, visit bearpoint.org. Pictured: The BPCA clubhouse & grounds on Bay La Launch Ave.