Beer collectibles trade show Nov. 4 at G.S. American Legion

A beer collectibles trade show will be held on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 44, located at 6781 State Highway 59 in Gulf Shores. The public invited. Amission is free and there are no table fees. Food, sodas and beer will be available. but, please, no outside beverages or food. Festivities will include a big breweriana raffle with a neon sign. For more info, call Ray Kynard at 334-272-1823 or jrkynard@yahoo.com.