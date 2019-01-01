Beran takes Perdido Key Chamber gavel from Price

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce presented its 2018 Keys to Success Award winners at its recent annual meeting. Outgoing BOD Chair, Flora-Bama co-owner Cam Price, welcomed 2019 Chair Jim Beran of Gilmore Services and newly elected and re-elected board members. The 2019 Board also includes: Sally Bowen- Sally’s Island Catering, Vicky Chandler- Perdido Pack & Ship, Greg Jones- Lost key Golf Club, Pat McClellan- Flora-Bama, Kim Parker- Florida Blue, and Price.

“It is essential to take the time to honor those who truly make a difference.” Said Dana Pagador, Chamber President/CEO. “It has been proven time and time again that with unity all things are possible. It is clear Perdido’s future is as bright as ever.”

2019 P.K. Chamber Keys To Success Award Winners

• Island Spirit Individual: Judy Davis, Perdido Key Sports Bar & Perdido Key Souvenirs and More

• Island Spirit Member: Innerarity Ace Hardware

• Advocate Individual: Dee Marie Fisher, Better Homes & Gardens, Main Street Properties

• Community Service Member: Valerie Hawkins, Perdido Realty

• Non-Profit Member: Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon

• Small Business Member: SouthTel, Inc.

• Large Business Member: Flora-Bama

• Board Member of the Year: Erin Wilmer & Sally Bowen