Bible scholar will lead Aug. 26 conference at GSUMC

Renowned Bible scholar Dr. Ben Witherington (pictured) will lead a four session Bible Conference at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church, 1900 Gulf Shores Parkway, on Sunday, August 26. Teaching from the Gospel of John on the theme “What Does it Mean To Be Born Again”, Dr. Witherington will present four entirely different lessons in worship services at 8:30, 9:45 and 11:00AM and at a 6PM evening session. All will be held in the church Sanctuary.

Dr. Witherington is professor of New Testament for Doctoral Studies at Asbury Theological Seminary and also serves on the doctoral faculty at St. Andrews University in Scotland. He has taught at Duke Divinity School, Vanderbilt University and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. The author of more than forty books, Dr. Witherington has frequently been interviewed on radio networks across the country as well as making numerous appearances on TV. Area residents are invited to attend all four sessions. Info: 251-968-2411 or visit gulfshoresumc.org.