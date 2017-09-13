Bible study at Adult Care Center in Foley part of Anchor Church’s launch

The Anchor Church is a new church in Foley. As the congregation and pastor launch this new church, they will be starting a small group bible study entitled “A Time to Rebuild.” It will be based on the Book of Nehemiah in the Bible. This study will start Septmber 17 at 6 p.m., and will be held at The Adult Day Center located at 300 E Laurel St. in Foley. For more info, contact Pastor Billy bi email: pastorbilly@the-anchor-church.com 0r call 815-994-0428 or connect on Facebook – theanchorchurch.foley.