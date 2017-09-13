Home / More Sept 13 News / Bible study at Adult Care Center in Foley part of Anchor Church’s launch

By on September 13, 2017

Bible study at Adult Care Center in Foley part of Anchor Church’s launch

The Anchor Church is a new church in Foley. As the congregation and pastor launch this new church, they will be starting a small group bible study entitled “A Time to Rebuild.” It will be based on the Book of Nehemiah in the Bible. This study will start Septmber 17 at 6 p.m., and will be held at The Adult Day Center located at 300 E Laurel St. in Foley. For more info, contact Pastor Billy bi email: pastorbilly@the-anchor-church.com 0r call 815-994-0428 or connect on Facebook – theanchorchurch.foley.

