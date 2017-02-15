Big Beach Brewing Company Prepares For Spring With Change Of Hours

The southernmost microbrewery in Alabama, Big Beach Brewing Company, will prepare for spring and summer crowds at the end of February with just a short four months of being open under their belt. The new local brewery opened up to the public in early October of 2016 with about four beers on tap and a whole lot of enthusiasm. Since then, Big Beach boasts a whopping 12 beers on tap, some of which have already gained popularity amongst the craft beer drinking community in Alabama. Big Beach was awarded not one, not two, but three awards in the “Best in Alabama Beer” contest hosted by Beer Guys Radio in December. With Best New Alabama Brewery, Best New Stout, and Best New IPA in their arsenal, it only makes sense to expand their hours as tourism season on becomes more eminent.

Big Beach will be opening their doors seven days a week starting Monday, Feb. 27, otherwise known affectionately by locals as Lundi Gras. The brewery was reserving Monday as a rest day by not opening, but now that things are picking up, it’s “time to start accommodating those visitors”, as Jim Shamburger, co-owner of Big Beach says. Big Beach will also be opening their doors early on Fat Tuesday in celebration of the raucous occasion at 10 a.m. Parade-goers are encouraged to visit the brewery for a pint before and after the festivities if they so choose. And to top it all off, midday music from 3-6 p.m. will be provided by Bayou Rhythm, a Cajun Zydeco band. Big Beach Brewing Company Spring and Summer Hours, effective February 27, 2017: Sunday-Thursday: 11am-10pm; Friday & Saturday: 11am-12am.