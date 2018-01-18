Big Earl’s 1/2K two person relay Jan. 20 at Flora-Bama Beach

Entrants can enjoy donuts, mimosas & bloody marys before running 250 yds.

Flora-Bama entertainer Big Earl, aka Jack Robertson, says his birthday wish is for everyone to join him for a little exercise (emphasis on little) on Saturday, Jan. 20 at The Flora-Bama Beach.

Robertson will host the first Annual Bil Earl’s 1/2K Relay beginning at 10 a.m. and keep the buzz going until 7 p.m. when he takes the state for his All Country Show at 7 p.m.

Participants will be able to step up to a bloody mary & mimosa bar to wash down complimentary donuts at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10 per team, will all fees designated for local charities.

Race awards will be presented in the following categories: Race First Place & Last Place, Best Costume, Best Baton and Best Team Name.

The race will start at the Flora-Bama beach and proceed into Orange Beach 250 yards. The 2nd team member will wait at the 1/4K marker in Orange Beach for the baton hand-off from their teammate, then return 1/4K to the Flora-Bama.

Robertson’s 7 p.m. show that evening is billed as a night of the greatest country songs (think Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Garth, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, George Strait, Buck Owns, Porter Wagoner, Jimmie Rodgers, Kitty Wells, Buck Owens, Dolly Parton) performed by Robertson and his many special guests.