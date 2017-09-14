The Big Event is About to Start: Sept. 15 is Sirens’ Football Tailgate Party Drawdown

Final preparations are in place for the Sirens of the Sea Football Tailgate Party Drawdown this Friday, September 15 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. It is their annual fundraiser and it is shaping up to be a major island event. The band Stormy from Louisiana will provide the musical entertainment for the evening. Stormy’s song list is as versatile as their musical abilities. They are composed of a solid rhythm section, horns, and keyboard with male and female vocalists, all of which offer a great variety of music for the entire crowd. Sirens of the Sea, a local women’s Mardi Gras krewe, have more than great music in store for this fun filled event. The Drawdown Grand Prize is a hefty $5000. There is a raffle with wonderful prizes to win. Raffle tickets are only $2. The prizes this year include a crewed inshore fishing package, a “golf package for two” and the popular “dining out basket. The Silent Auction will offer many superb items to bid on. Just a few of the items this year are a custom gold and diamond starfish pendant from Diamond Jewelers; an Island Collection custom ring from Manning Jewelry; a hotel package from Perdido Beach Resort; a Nascar race package; and a Bahama Bobs Mega Dining Out package. Entrance tickets are $50 per person and it includes dinner which is catered by Down South BBQ. So put on your favorite NCAA College or NFL Pro Football team fanfare and come out and join us for our “Football Tailgate Party” Drawdown. Sirens of the Sea support our local communities throughout the year. A portion of the proceeds supports several selected local charities, previously including Sea, Sand and Stars Science Center. Their Annual Sirens Scholarship Fund is awarded to a local high school senior for college tuition. Tickets are going fast. For more information or tickets contact Linda Pacatte at 251-402-2218 or Judy Hamby 270-887-9691 or any Siren member.

Pictured: Sirens members pictured back row left to right: Carol Layfield, Angela Martin, Joan Contorno, Rose Mary Asman, Judie Hooper, Jennifer Jackson, Linda Pacatte, and Jennifer McEvoy; Front Center: Cindy Latiolais.