Big Fish Ministries Thrift Shop Grand Opening celebration July 8

Big Fish Ministries Thrift Shop is having a grand opening and customer appreciation celebration on Saturday, July 8 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at its new location at 8475 Hwy 59 South in Foley.

Come enjoy free food, door prizes and great bargains as you support a ministry that is making a difference in South Baldwin County. Do a facebook like to receive a 10% discount at the grand opening.

Big Fish Ministries raises about 90% of its budget through the thrift shop. This would not be possible without the generous support from the community.

The thrift shop has a truck available to pick up donations. All donations to Big Fish ministries are tax deductible so when you donate it benefits everyone.

Isaac and Rana Stooksberry, founders of Big Fish Ministries, said since the ministry opened its doors, it has provided over 5,000 nights of shelter and fed over 15,000 meals to those in need.

“We would like to thank everyone who has donated your usable goods for resale as well as those who have supported us by shopping at the Thrift Shop,’’ said Isaac Stooksberry. “Likewise, to those who have donated vehicles, boats, and made monetary contributions we would like to say a special thank you!’’

Food, shelter, clothing, and hygiene products are provided for shelter residents along with help to keep them moving towards long term solutions to their problems.

There are 20 men enrolled in the progam and hopes are to add a women’s program in the near future. The goal is for each individual that comes through the doors has a successfual return to society as productive, responsible citizens with hope, and a vision to fulfill God’s will for their lives.The program takes individuals with broken lives through a 12-18 month process of healing and transformation. This is a life changing program for those who choose to commit themselves to the process. The program offers individual and group counseling, case management, bible study, relevant curriculum, mentorship, GED classes, literacy classes and work therapy. We currently have 20 men enrolled in our program, and hope to add a women’s program in the near future. Our goal for each individual that comes to our ministry is for them to successfully return to society as productive, responsible citizens with hope, and a vision to fulfill God’s will for their lives.

“We would like to thank everyone who has donated your usable goods for resale as well as those who have supported us by shopping at the Thrift Shop. Likewise, to those who have donated vehicles, boats, and made monetary contributions we would like to say a special thank you,’’ Isaac Stooksberry said. “We have a truck available to pick up your donations if you are ever swapping out appliances or furniture in your home or rental property we would love to do the work for you of moving out your used items to make room for your new ones. Don’t forget that all donations to Big Fish ministries are tax deductible so when you donate it benefits everyone.’’