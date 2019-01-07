Big Fish Restaurant Sponsors Book Donation at Gulf Shores Elementary

BIG FISH REST . SPONSORS BOOK DONATION AT GSES: Dickerson

Literacy Initiatives (DLI) recently delivered 375 hardbound Accelerated Reader books upon completion of the Gulf Shores Elementary School Literacy Project. Working with OBES librarian Ashley Weekley and Big Fish Restaurant of Orange Beach, who sponsored the GSES Literacy Project in its continued support of literacy in our local community! Additionally, Kimberly and Karley Knoth, of Orange Beach presented, “The Carpenter’s Gift” to each Kindergarten student to take home. This book was presented in loving memory of Bob Knoth, who passed away earlier this year. Bob was a loving and generous man, always helping others throughout his life. Karley’s Pawpaw loved reading with her and inspired a love of reading in Karley forever. The Carpenter’s Gift was written in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. DLI works with individuals, businesses, churches and civic organizations to create and develop customized literacy projects throughout the US. Info: 850-291-3379, carldickerson55@gmail.com.