Big Gigantic heads May 16 Hangout Fest kick-off party

Headliner Carli B has record breaking night at Grammys

The first wave of artists have been announced for the May 16 Hangout Fest Kickoff Party. Big Gigantic, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Camelphat and SNBRN will all play sets during the tablesetter for the 10th annual event at the Gulf Shores Public Beach. Kickoff Party admission is included with VIP and Super VIP tickets. General admission tickets are $55 and available as an add-on.

Scheduled May 17-19, the fest’s headliners include The Lumineers, Kygo, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Diplo, The 1975, Walk The Moon, Bebe Rexha, Jimmy Eat World, Jungle, and Alison Wonderland.

Cardi B, the Bronx-born rapper, made history this week, becoming the first solo female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album in the category’s 20-plus year history. Lauryn Hill won as a member of the hip-hop group Fugees in 1997. Cardi B was nominated for seven awards across major categories, including Album of The Year and Record of the Year for her chart-topping single, “I Like It.” Another Hangout headliner Travis Scott, was nonimated for Best Rap Artist.

Regular three-day GA tickets are $299 and all-inclusive three-day VIP tickets start at $1,099. Buy tickets at hangoutmusicfest.com. The VIP experience, always the first to sell out, includes pool-side and jacuzzi-side views of the main stage, and complimentary food, beer, wine and cocktails all weekend.

Billed as a music vacation, Hangout Fest is an immersive musical experiences that makes it unique on the festival circuit. Patrons can swim in the Gulf, relax in comfort at Hammock Beach, find dog love at the Puppy Kissing Booth, or make their love official, at least for the weekend, at the Wedding Chapel. Organizers will ring back the tremendously popular full-sized roller rink again this year. The Red Clay Strays are this year’s locally based presence at the 10th annual event.

The full lineup for the fest includes:

Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Khalid, Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, Kygo, The 1975, Diplo, Hozier, Griz, Walk The Moon, Jimmy Eat World, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Alison Wonderland, Jungle, Gorgan City, Quinn XCII, Bishop Briggs, Hippie Sabatoge, Mura Musa Arizona, Sofi Tukker, Sir Sly, Bazzi, Jonas Blue, King Princess, Lauren Daigle, Elohim, Loud Luxury, Bryce Vine, LovelyTheBand, The Interrupters, Superorganisim, MadeInTwo, Flroa Cash, Two Feet, Jade Bird, Taylor Bennett, Pale Waves, Ravyn Lenae, Gang of Youths, Two Friends, Buddy, Grandson, Shame, Elley Duhe, Moon Boots, Jesse Royal, Morgxn, Slenderbodies, Dr. Fresch, Justin Jay, The Him, The Band Camino, Castlecomer, Easy Life, Spencer Ludwig, The Red Clay Strays.

Pictured: Big Gigantic is a Boulder based live/electronic outfit comprised of saxophonist/producer Dominic Lalli and drummer Jeremy Salken. A rollicking, funk-fueled roller coaster in concert, the duo careens through blistering sax breakdowns and snarling synth bass drops while commanding the fervent fandom usually reserved for jam bands.