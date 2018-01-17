Big Lagoon Kiwanians continue to Take Stock In Children

Big Lagoon Kiwnians continue to Take Stock In Children

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon recently presented a check for $17,600 to the State of Florida’s Take Stock in Children program. This check represents the 19th and 20th four-year scholarship provided by the club. Each scholarship is awarded to an Escambia County 6th grader. Recipients are assigned a mentor and when they graduate from high school with a good citizenship record and a college required GPA, their tuition and fees at any Florida state college are paid by TSIC. The state of Florida matches each Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon donation.

“Kiwanians expended thousands of hours of rewarding work throughout the year, raising over $30,000. It was the mostsuccessful ever thanks to the hard work and commitment by all,’’ said president Dayre Lias. “Our efforts were so successful we are able to fund an additional four-year college scholarship in 2018 through Escambia Take Stock in Children.’’

Pictured: Dr Bob Kincaid, Florida Kiwanis District, Division 1 Lt. Gov: Sally Lee, Director, Escambia Take Stock in Children (TSIC); David Boerner, scholarship recipient and UWF junior; Dayre Lias, President, Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon.