Bingo Nights start Sept. 8 at Foley Public Library

Foley Public Library will once again host Bingo nights this fall starting on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room. Due to limited space, it is requested that patrons phone the library at 251-943-7665 to reserve a seat for these events. Throw away cards will be used again and markers will be provided for patrons to mark off their called numbers. Please do not bring the daubers used in the larger halls. They bleed through and onto the tables which then require intensive cleanup. As before, there will 3 rounds with 5 games per round. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each game. There will also be 3 prize drawings done over the course of the night.

Donation is $1 for 5 cards and players may play up to 3 cards per game