Birthing Books – The Creation Process topic of Feb. 9 Foley workshop

Birthing Books – The Creation Process For Artists and Writers is the title of a workshop featuring writer and photographer Simone Lipscomb (pictured) on February 9 from 9 a.m. ‘til noon at the South Baldwin Literacy Council, located at 21441 US 98 in Foley.

This workshop is for you if: You want to create a book with illustrations or photographs; You want to print multiple copies; You want to know where to begin and how to manage the project; You want someone to mentor you; You are passionate about sharing your work with the world; You want to know if it is something you really want to do. The $75 workshop fee includes one hour mentoring by phone. For more info, email simonelipscomb@ mc.com.