Blessing of the Animals at the Gulf Shores Dog Park Saturday Sept. 30

The public and all pets are invited to a Blessing of the Animals Service at the Gulf Shores Dog Park located at 308 Clubhouse Drive in Gulf Shores. The park is at the intersection of Clubhouse Drive and West 2nd Street, near the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. The blessings will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday Sept. 30 in the park. This is close to the date the church celebrates the life of Saint Francis of Assisi. The brief service will include the blessing of each pet individually. Pastor Hope Knobler of Grace Lutheran Church, Gulf Shores, will officiate. The church is located a few blocks away at West 23rd Ave. at West 4th St. For details, call Al at 251-923-6101.