Blessing of Fleet March 23 at FB’s Ole River Marina

The Flora-Bama Marina will host its Blessing of the Fleet from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Pastor Dan, the Flora-Bama Church pastor, along side one of our local Catholic priests, will be stationed at the end of the dock in front of Ole River Grill on Ole River at the Florida-Alabama state line. No boat is too big, & no boat is too small for this efvent, which will be followed by a captain’s happy hour after party downstairs at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill from 5-7 p.m. with live music and free appetizers and a drink card

Captain Mike Salley will use channel 68 to coordinate lineup and traffic flow during the blessing. Additional free drink cards will also be available to those who bring in a boat flag or t-shirt with boat name and info to be hung/displayed at Ole River Grill.