Blue Angel # 8 Pilot From Vestavia Hills

Events Coordinator Lt. Dave Steppe is an Auburn grad

Lt. Dave Steppe (pictured) of Birmingham, the Blue Angels’ events coordinator and #8 pilot graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in 2004, where he lettered in football. He graduated from Auburn with a Bachelor of Science in Logistics, and was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.

Dave joined the Blue Angels in September 2016. He has accumulated more than 1,400 flight hours and has more than 300 carrier-arrested landings. His decorations include a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various personal and unit awards.

As team events coordinator and #8, Dave meets the same criteria as Numbers 2 through 7.

Dave completed Naval Flight Officer training in Pensacola and reported to Electronic Attack Squadron at NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, for initial training in the E/A-18G Growler. Dave deployed with USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and flew in support of Operation New Dawn. He also served in Atsugi, Japan, and deployed with USS George Washington (CVN 73), to complete three cruises in the Western Pacific. He also participated in the joint force exercises Valiant Shield, Cope North, Keen Sword, and other multinational exercises. Dave returned to VAQ-129 in February 2015 as an Electronic Warfare Officer instructor and also served as the Air to Air Phase Head, Schedules Officer, and Naval Air Training and Operation Procedures Standardization (NATOPS) Evaluator.