Blue Angel Practice Days Open To Public

Days marked with * are museum visit days

August 8 · 9* · 10 · 11 · 15 · 16* · 22 · 23 • September 5 · 6* · 12 · 13

October 10 · 11* · 12 · 13 · 17 · 18* · 24 · 25 · 31 • Novemeber 1* · 7 · 8 · 9

The world-famous Blue Angels can be seen practicing over the Museum at NAS Pensacola most Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from March to November. Practices typically begin at 11:30 a.m. and last about 55 minutes. Admission is free and open to the public. Signs are posted to direct visitors to viewing and parking locations, including limited parking for handicapped visitors. Open bleacher seating is available for 1,000 people. A limited quantity of chairs are available for a fee of $3 per chair. Concessions and merchandise are also available. There is an ID check for all visitors 16 years old and over to access the museum flight line to view Blue Angel practice. Following most Wednesday practices, members of the Blue Angels meet fans and sign autographs inside the National Naval Aviation Museum. Note: Cancellations due to weather or maintenance are made at the team’s discretion and may not be made until the morning of the practice.