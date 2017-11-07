Blue Angels Homecoming Shows Nov. 10-11 at NAS Pensacola

The Blue Angels will close the 2017 season at their traditional Homecoming Air Show aboard Pensacola Naval Air Station on Nov. 10-11. There is a second evening show, complete with firewoarks, scheduled on Friday, Nov. 10. The Friday Night Air Show will begin at 4 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the air show gates will open at 8 a.m. with the show beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Blue Angels will fly on Friday and Saturday, during the day shows, around 2 p.m. The Blues will not fly during the Friday Night Air Show. The Blue Angels fly around 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free and reserved seating is available. Visit naspensacolaairshow.com for more info.

Pictured: Workers at the NAS Pensacola Lighthouse had an eye level view of a Blue Angels practice in anticipation of the Nov. 10-11 Homecoming shows in yet another spectacular photo submitted by Cathe Deal.