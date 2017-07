Blue Marlin Grand Championship Schedule

Wednesday July 12:

6 pm: Sponsor Village Opens & Billfish Outboard Boat Show

7 pm: Wharf Street Party Concert

9 pm: The One and Only – Miss Billfish Contest

Thursday July 13:

9-11 am: World Famous Dock Walk

11:01 am: Boat departure & Boat Parade on Canal Rd.

5 pm: Sponsor Village Opens & Billfish Outboard Boat Show

8:45 pm: Sparks After Dark Fireworks Show

Friday July 14:

4-8 pm: Sponsor Village Opens & Billfish Outboard Boat Show

5-8 pm: Tournament Weigh-In Spectacular

5:15-8 pm: World Food Championship Showdown

7pm: Florida Georgia Line at The Wharf Amphitheater

Saturday July 15:

4 pm: Sponsor Village Opens & Billfish Outboard Boat Show Opens

5-10 pm: Tournament Weigh-In Spectacular

7-10 pm: Live Tournament Television Broadcast

7pm: Florida Georgia Line at The Wharf Amphitheater

10 pm: Announcement of the Tournament Champions