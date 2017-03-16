Blues & BBQ Cook-off March 18 at Heritage Park



The South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will cook up a whole lot of fun while raising funds for Foley area schools during the 9th Annual BBQ & Blues Cook-Off on Saturday, March 18 in Foley’s Heritage Park, located in Downtown Foley at the intersection of Hwy 98 and Hwy 59.

Gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festival goers will enjoy award-winning barbeque, popular blues bands, craft and retail vendors, children’s activities and a raffle. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

On the gazebo stage, students and school representatives receiving grants from the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will be recognized at 10:30 a.m. The Michael Stacey Band will take the stage from Noon until 4 p.m.

The BBQ & Blues Cook-Off is part of the Alabama BBQ Trail, and cook team competition rules follow guidelines of the Alabama Barbeque Association.

Competition categories are Chicken, Ribs, Boston Butts, Sauce and Anything “Butt” including exotic items, seafood and desserts.

Teams will offer food samples from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The team earning the most “People’s Choice” donations, which go toward school programs, will be awarded “Baldwin’s Best Q.”

For those who have an appetite for more than cook team samples, the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation will be selling barbeque sandwiches from LA Barbeque and pre-cooked Boston Butts. Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will also be for sale, along with the official event T-shirts.

All proceeds benefit the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation, which supports local schools through programs and partnerships that enrich education, develop leadership and better the community. For more info, visit foleybbqandblues.com or call 251-943-5550 or 943-5590.

Sandy Roots Songwriters Series kicks off March 21 at Point

Mark Sherrill, Troy Martin, Gove Scrivenor, Nick Branch, Christina Christian and Chelsea Steward will play original music in the round on March 21 in the courtyard at the Point Restaurant on Innerarity Point beginning at 6 p.m.

The concert is part of Nick Biebricher’s Sandy Roots Songwriters Series, a yearlong original music series to be held the third Tuesday of each month at the Point. The shows last approximately three hours. There will be a $5 cover.

A three hour open mic night for local original songwriters will follow each showcase. Biebricher said the series will give local singer/songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talents with the best singer/songwriters from around the country.

There are limited slots and writers will need to register in advance for the open mic. For more information: Sandyrootsmusic@gmail.com or (251) 284-2443. The Point is located at 14340 Innerarity Point Road on Perdido Key.

Foley Art Center looking for special interest instructors

The Foley Art Center is looking for talented community members to be guest instructors for special interest courses. Anyone wtih a skill they would like to share can call 251-943-4381 or email facstudio217a@gmail.com.

Tickets & Hours Ticket Prices: General Admission – $10 10 yrs old & under – free Hours: 10 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m.