Boating Safely Course April 14 at O.B. Community Center

Flotilla 3-10 (Alabama South Coast) of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will conduct a class on safe boating Saturday, April 14, at the Orange Beach Community Center. Successful completion of this course meets the educational requirement to obtain a boating license in Alabama and other states. Course content includes boating terminology, safe and practical boating procedures, safety equipment, boating laws, navigation rules, chart reading and navigation, docking techniques, and knot tying. The minimum age for enrollment is 12 years. The course will be from 8 AM to 5 PM. The fee is $35 per individual or $50 for two family members sharing a book. The fee provides a textbook, instructional materials, lunch and refreshments. Registration is required. Contact Malcolm Chase at malinmo@yahoo.com or (251) 284-1461 to register. Information is also available on the Coast Guard Auxiliary web site cgaux.org.