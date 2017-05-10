About Boating Safely course offered May 13 & June 10 in O.B.

The “About Boating Safely” Class is being presented by Flotilla 3-10 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, June 10 from 7:45 a.m. to 4:00 P.M. at the Orange Beach Community Center. Upon completion of this 8 hour boat safety course you will receive a boating safety education certificate that satisfies the Alabama requirements for a boating license. The course provides instruction in types of boats, boating law, boat safety equipment, boat handling, and navigation.

The course is open to ages 12 and above at a cost of $35.00 per student or $50.00 for two family members sharing a book. The cost includes a textbook, instructional materials, and lunch. Registration is required. To register for the course contact Malcom Chase via phone at 251-284-1461 or via Email at “malinmo@yahoo.com.” Information is also available at cgaux.org.