Boating Safety class offered Feb. 2 in Lillian

Perdido Bay Power Squadron is offering its Boating Knowledge and Safety Class on Saturday, February 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lillian Recreation Park, 33914 Widell Ave., in Lillian. Certified instructors from the Perdido Bay Power Squadron provide instruction as a courtesy to advance recreational boating knowledge. The course includes information on getting started, what is needed, required and recommended safety equipment, boating rules to live by, navigation chart overview, and related topics.

The cost is $50 for student materials and lunch. Please make out your check to Perdido Bay Power Squadron.

Student materials include a student manual, graduation certificate, and copies of federal and state rules. Two persons in the same household may share a single book. For those sharing a book, there is an $8 charge for the additional lunch.

Classes are limited to 16 students. Minimum age is 12, and an adult must accompany anyone under 16. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available. Successful completion of the course meets the basic boating knowledge requirements of most states and territories. Education on Alabama boating law is included in the course and comprehension assessed as part of the course final examination.

Purchasing and reviewing the student manual prior to the class is recommended. Register and buy the student manual at Blue Water Ship’s Store in Foley. Materials may also be obtained on class day at the Lillian Recreation Park. For additional information, call Richard Carson at (251) 980-1536.