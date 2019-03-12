Boggy Point Boat Ramp closed for two months beginning March 18

The Alabama Marine Resources Division (MRD) will temporarily close the Boggy Point Boat Ramp for renovations on Monday, March 18 at 7 a.m. The boat ramp is located at the end of Marina Road in Orange Beach.

Renovations will include the replacement of the existing finger piers and repairs to the parking area. Renovation activities are anticipated to take place for at least two months. However, weather conditions may impact the completion date.

Public access to the site will not be permitted throughout the renovation process. During renovations, the Cotton Bayou Boat Ramp located at 25808 Perdido Beach Blvd., in Orange Beach, Ala., will remain open.

Renovation updates will be provided on the MRD Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AlabamaMarineResourcesDivision. For more information about the boat ramp renovation, contact MRD Director Scott Bannon at 251-861-2882. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.