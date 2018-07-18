Bon Secour offering free seining & birding events

Grab some binoculars and join the staff at Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge in Gulf Shores for upcoming Seining on Saturday and Identi-fly It Birding Walks. No experience is necessary and all skill levels are welcome. These talks are free to the public but are limited to 15 people. Reservations are required. For further information or to sign-up for a tour, please contact the Refuge Office, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at (251) 540-7720.

The refuge is located at 12295 State Highway 180 (Ft. Morgan Rd.).

Seining on Saturday

Saturday, July 28th at 9:30am and Saturday, Aug 18th at 6pm. Learn how to seine and discover what critters live along the shoreline of Little Lagoon. This is a hands on activity for people of all ages! Please be sure to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

Identi-fly It! Birding Walk

Monday, July 23rd at 8am and Tuesday, Aug 7th at 6pm. Grab some binoculars and join us for some bird watching! No experience is necessary and all skill levels are welcome.

Pictured: Eastern towhee from the Bon Secour Wildlife Refuge.