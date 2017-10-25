Boo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo postponed until Oct. 29



Forecast calls for storms forced Boo at the Zoo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to be postponed until Sunday, October 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. Dress up as your favorite ghost or goblin, have fun as a kangaroo or monkey, or show up as the best superhero or pumpkin. But dress your best because there will be a costume contest!

Come visit with your furry and feathered friends, as we’ll have plenty to do with games, food and of course treats all over the zoo.

Admission for Boo at the Zoo is $5 per person. Children two and under are free. Those with an Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo membership card are free. Boo at the Zoo is a cash only event. For more info, go to the zoo’s facebook page.