Boston Butts & veggie gumbo Jan. 7 at G.S. First Presbyterian

Holy Smokes will be both seen and tasted on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Pres. of Gulf Shores when the church kicks off yet another new culinary event. The diverse menu will offer a choice of Boston Butt pulled pork for meat lovers or veggie gumbo for those adhering to 2017 New Year’s resolutions to eat healthily!

Prepared on-site by Jen Hammonds and a team of grillmeisters, both choices will include side dishes, dessert and drink. To-go boxes for take out will also be available. Those dining at the church will enjoy live music. The First Pres. Praise Team Band will be sounding their unique Ancient-Modern style, followed by a Gospel Hour Sing-A-Long (11 am), when old-time favorites may be requested.

Tickets may be acquired in advance at the church, located at 309 E. 21st Avenue, or at the door. For more information on this and other culinary events, call 251-978-8130 or 251-968-7720. Suggested donation is $9; proceeds will support FPC outreach ministries and other community missions, including Homework Haven for GSMS, Gulf Coast Youth Chorale, after school fine arts programs and the FPC Mercy Fund.