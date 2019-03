Bratton Brothers Invitational celebrates 50 years of golf & friendships

What started as a Birmingham golf buddy trip in 1970 has become an annual reunion for the Bratton Brothers Invitational Golf Tournament, which celebrates 50 years of camaraderie March 6-9, 2019 at Craft Farms Golf Resort. Nearly 600 individuals representing 20 states and Canada have participated in this event over time, and four of the original seven buddies will participate this go-around.

“We never thought we’d make 50 years,” said Greg Waldrop, tournament coordinator. “Guys from all over the country and Canada have participated in our tournament. Their participation has enriched many lives and created lifelong friendships.”

The group has played 22 golf courses along the Alabama and Florida Gulf Coasts and is back home to celebrate this milestone event where it all began. “This is where it started, and the hospitality we receive here is far superior to anywhere else,” said Waldrop. “It’s home sweet home.”

Visit BBITour.net to learn more about the Bratton Brothers Invitational. Pictured: Bob Bratton and Greg Waldrop.