Come join us for Breakfast with Shrek on Saturday July 29, 2017.

There will be three sessions: 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM Tickets are limited for each session. Bring your camera to get pictures! Tickets are $15 and available online at www.sbct.biz or at box office at 2022 West 2nd Street Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Box office hours are Monday-Friday 10a.m-2p.m For more information, please call 251-968-6721.