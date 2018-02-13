Brent Burns & Bill Whyte Feb. 16 at GlenLakes

Nashville songwriter Bill Whyte will join Brent Burns on stage on Friday, February 16 at GlenLakes Golf Club for a night of original music and fun. A meet-n-greet starts at 4:30 p.m., and Bunker Café at GlenLakes will be open for food and beverage purchases. The show is from 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25/per person. Space is limited, and reservations are required. For ticket reservations, contact Brent at 251-948-8863. GlenLakes is located ½ mile east of the Foley Beach Expressway on County Rd. 20 at 9530 Clubhouse Dr. in Foley.

Besides being a member of the Country Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame, Bill Whyte is also a prolific songwriter. Bill’s song “Crickets” was the title cut on one of Joe Nichols CD’s. Grammy winners Linda Davis and Ray Stephens have recorded his songs. Cledus T. Judd and Brady Seals have also recorded Bill’s songs.