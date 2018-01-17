Bridge For Beginners class starts Jan. 27 at Legion Post 44

A class on beginning bridge will start on January 27, 2018 at 12:00 PM. It will be held at the American Legion Post 44 in Gulf Shores (6781 Hiway 59). Each class will last about two hours and there will be ten classes. The goal of the class will be to teach the basics of bridge so that each participant will feel comfortable about playing a game of bridge when the class is complete.

The class will be taught by Gary Klussman. Mr. Klussman has taught numerous bridge classes to both adults and youth in the Baldwin County area. For information and registration, call Gary Klussman at 251-223-9744 or e-mail at garyklussman@yahoo.com.