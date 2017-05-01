Brittany Bell and Shelby Brown perform at Fitness Factory May 6th for Memorial Scholarship Fund

Join us for a day of fun giving back to a great cause in honor of a local legend, Lisa Breckner-Wood, munch on yummy food by Chef Rob and family, drink local beer from Big Beach Brewery, enjoy the vocals of Brittany Bell and Shelby Brown, all while perusing through our Silent Auction for a wide assortment of products and services provided by local businesses, including restaurant gift cards, photography sessions, water adventures, personal training, manicures/pedicures, condo stays on the beach, tools/gadgets, artwork, massages, yoga, jewelry, haircuts. Entrance to this outstanding event is free, open to the public and kid-friendly! We hope to see you Saturday May 6th from 11am until 2pm to honor Lisa and her legacy, but also impacting the lives of students passionate about changing the world through the Arts by providing the gift of an education through scholarships.

Paired with her passion for teaching, her faith, and serving through the field of Arts, Lisa Breckner-Wood was a woman who truly impacted many and it was a blessing if you were lucky enough to cross her path during her short time on this earth. She was a pillar here in the community and was an art teacher at Foley High for over nine years. Lisa was deeply devoted to her art students and played a huge role in shaping their lives as they headed off to prepare for college. Before passing away to Hodgkin’s at the young age of 36 in 2007, Lisa spent her life selflessly giving her support and sharing her knowledge and passion of the Arts with her students — She was a true servant leader. Lisa expressed her desire to continue to give to the Arts in Baldwin County and asked that a scholarship be created for future artists. We continue to honor Lisa and the Arts she loved, by providing scholarships in her memory to Gulf Shores, Foley and Robertsdale High School students pursuing a degree in the Arts (visual, literary and performing). Providing scholarships to benefit those students pursuing the field of Arts will ensure the difference she made in her life will continue to be felt for generations to come.