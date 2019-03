Brittney Bond Earns Island Spirit Award

The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber recently presented the Island Spirit Award for February to Brittney Bond of Island Wing Company. Brittney’s nomination had this to say about her, “Brittney is the best bartender ever! She always has a smile on her face while doing her job. One of her best qualities is her memory! It is absolutely impeccable. She can take anyone’s order, never write it down, and always get it correct. She is a great asset to our area and she is very deserving of this award!” The Island Spirit Award is presented monthly by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber. Penny Groux chairs the committee. More info: islandspiritaward.com.