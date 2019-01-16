Buddies still needed for people with special needs event Night To Shine Prom

Buddies still needed for people with special needs event

Jan. 22 is final training session for Night to Shine Prom volunteers

The final scheduled volunteer training session for February’s Perdido Bay United Methodist Church Tim Tebow Foundation Night To Shine Prom is Tuesday, Jan 22 from 6-7 p.m. at the PBUMC Community Center. New volunteers are asked to submit a background form.

“We are looking forward to another amazing Night to Shine and we could not do it without our Buddies,’’ said event chair Lori Gerritsen.

The Night To Shine Prom Friday will be held February 8 at the PBUMC Community Center on Innerarity Point. The event provides an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

The worldwide movement takes place in all 50 states and 15 countries around the world, and PBUMC is one of more than 450 churches around the world that will host this amazing event. The event requires around 300 volunteers, and each of them must be trained. Around 30 volunteers are still needed at PBUMC.

The church utilizes donations from its thrift store, the Redemption Store, to provide gowns, shoes, accessories, and suits to guests, who are invited to come and pick out complimentary attire prior to the event. Seamstresses are available to provide any alterations needed.

For more sponsorship, volunteer or event info, contact event co-chair Gerritsen at 972-834-7799 or Lorigerritsen@gmail. com, visit pbumcnts.com or go to facebook.

Every guest of Night to Shine receives the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres. Guests enter the building on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests enjoy a catered dinner, prom favors.

“Best of all, each honored guest is crowned a king or queen of the prom,’’ said Erik Dellenback, executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Pictured: Fun at the 2018 Night to Shine Prom at PBUMC.