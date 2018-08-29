Bulls on the Beach at Flora-Bama Sept. 7-8

The Flora-Bama Lounge, the world-famous, beachfront roadhouse known for music festivals and the Interstate Mullet Toss, kicks off the fall with Bulls on Beach on Sept. 7-8. This family-fun and high-energy show features cowboys trying to tame more than 2,000 pounds of bucking bull in less than 8 seconds. This invitation only rodeo has professional riders vying for prize money and a chance to compete in the Southeastern Circuit Finals.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo runs from 8-9:45 p.m. with plenty of fun for the whole family, including live music, youth cowboys riding bucking ponies, mechanical bull riding and plenty of food and drinks. This event is free for children 6 and younger, $15 per day or $20 both days for ages 7-17, $25 per day or $40 both days for adults.

Mechanical bull riding takes place before and after the rodeo each night.

Also enjoy the Sept. 6 Meet the Cowboys event where fans can get up close to the professional wranglers, including local favorites Cody Harris and Chris “Booger” Brown, both stars of INSP Network’s “The Cowboy Way” from 6-9 p.m. across the street, at Flora-Bama’s Ole River Grill. Autographs and photos will be from 6-7 p.m., then stick around for dinner and drinks.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Tickets are available now at www.florabama.com/tickets or in the Flora-Bama Gift Shop from Sept. 3-8.

For more information, contact Marketing Director, Jenifer Parnell at jenifer@florabama.com or Event Coordinator, Jessica Langston at jessica@florabama.com or visit florabama.com/bulls-on-the-beach or facebook.com/florabama.