Businesses & charities invited to be part of LuLu’s Trunk or Treat

LuLu’s is seeking area non-profits, charities, and local businesses who would like to participate in Trunk or Treat at LuLu’s Annual BooLu’s Halloween festivities on October 28. As a part of the kids’ trick-or-treating activities, participants can set up a display in the trunk of their car to spread the word about their organization and hand out candy to the trunk or treating kids on the grounds of the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants provide their own candy and all Trunk or Treat participants will receive a $25 LuLu’s gift card per trunk, with the winner of the best decorated trunk receiving a $150 LuLu’s gift card.

Inside LuLu’s, the spooky fun will have free pumpkin decorating, face painting, kid’s crafts, arcade contest, fortune teller, kid’s costume contest, and more. Kids can partake in a Spooktacular costume contest in age categories for boys and ghouls with prizes for the winners to register to be a Trunk or Treat participating organization, contact Nick Lacanski at 251-967-5858 or nick@lulubuffett.com.