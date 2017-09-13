Home / More Sept 13 News / Cage The Elephant among  Mobile’s TenSixtyFive Fest headliners

By on September 13, 2017

Blackberry Smoke, Cage The Elephant & St. Paul & The Broken Bones will headline the 2nd Annual TenSixtyFive Festival, a free multi-day, multi-stage party on Dauphin St. in downtown Mobile the weekend of September 29, 30 and October 1!
– Sept. 29: Derek Norsworthy (5:15 p.m.); Muscadine Bloodline (6 p.m.); Riley Green (7:30 p.m.); Blackberry Smoke (9 p.m.)
– Sept. 30: Riverbend (4 p.m.); Elley Duhe (5:30 p.m.); Judah & The Lion (7 p.m.); Cage The Elephant (8:30 p.m.)
– Oct. 1: Colin Lake (2:15 p.m.); Slide Bayou (3:30 p.m.); Wet Willie (4:45 p.m); St. Paul & The Broken Bones (6:15 p.m.)

