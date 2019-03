Caitlin Buemi Memorial Cornhole March 9 at Glenlakes

The Caitlin Buemi Memorial Corn Hole Tourney will be held on Saturday, March 9 behind the clubhouse at Glenlakes Golf Club in Foley. Gather friends and enter a team for fun day playing cornhole and raising money for local students. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and play will start at 10 a.m. Entry for the double elimination tourney is $50 for a team of two and payable at the tourney.

There will be prizes and goodies for players, a split the pot drawing and other fun stuff during the event.

All proceeds go to the Caitlin Buemi Memorial Fund. For more info or sponsorship info, call Niki Grady at 251-508-0354.

Foley High School student Caitlin Buemi was tragically killed in a car accident on March 7, 2010. She was a bright, athletic, loving girl who was full of life.

Caitlin (pictured) was a competition cheerleader, varsity soccer player, varsity cheerleader, ran track and was an active member of her church. She worked as well as maintained an a/b average in school. She wanted to go to the University of Alabama to peruse a career in sports medicine.

Since her death, Caitlin’s family has hosted golf and softball tournaments and other events to raise money to provide scholarhips to local students, who write essays on why you shouldn’t text and drive and why you should wear your seatbelt.

“Caitlin made a life changing decision that we want to educate people on. Don’t text and drive and please wear your seatbelt,’’ said Caitlin’s mom, Niki Grady.