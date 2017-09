They call Alabama The Crimson Tide, Call me Deacon Blues

– “They got a name for the winners in the world / I want a name when I lose / They call Alabama the Crimson Tide / Call me Deacon Blues.’’

– Chorus to the midlife-crisis song about a man with dreams of being a jazz saxophonist, written by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker of Steely Dan. Becker, 67, passed on Sept. 3. Rest in peace, Sir.