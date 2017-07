Call first to register for July 8 O.B. food giveaway

Christian Life the Island Church will be holding it’s next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 8. Residents of Baldwin County are welcome to receive 50 pounds of food from the Island Church on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. The Island Mobile Food Pantry has been in operation since November 2013 and its mission is to help eradicate hunger in our county. Please call Lisa at the church office at 251-967-4840 for instructions.