Camp I Believe Supports Children Through Grief Process

Gathering scheduled Sept. 9-10 at Camp Baldwin in Elberta

When a child is grieving the loss of a loved one or friend, it is important for them to know that they are not alone with their grief. Kindred Hospice has developed Camp I Believe, an overnight camp to help children ages 7 – 14 deal with their feelings and become empowered to cope with the loss of their loved one. The camp will be held September 9-10, 2017 at Camp Baldwin in Elberta, AL. The campers are able to attend camp free of charge through funding provided by the Kindred Hospice Foundation.

“Kindred understands that children grieve differently than adults, some children cry, some get angry and some grieve internally,” said Lorrey Chapman, Manager of Volunteer Services.

Camp I Believe is a two day camp where children can learn to express grief in a healthy, safe environment. Our professional staff and trained volunteers include social workers, spiritual care coordinators, nurses, recreational therapists and bereavement specialists. Campers will be encouraged to not only reflect, but to laugh and play again. The beautiful grounds of Camp Baldwin allow children to heal through nature and a variety of fun activities which include fishing, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, arts and crafts, field games and much more.

Camp I Believe is currently seeking campers to participate in the camp. We are also seeking supply donations and volunteers. If you or a friend would like more information, please visit kindredhealthcare.com or call 251-621-2500.