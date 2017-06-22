Campground Dog Show July 4 at Gulf State Park

Gulf State Park is hosting a July 4 event that is not only dog friendly but features dogs as the main attraction. The Campground Dog Show will be held from 10 -11 a.m. at the park’s Nature Center Amphitheater. All activities are free to guests staying in the park and a $2 charge per vehicle will be charged to enter the campground for non-guests.

Campers of all ages will enjoy the menagerie at the Nature Center Amphitheater. Bring your dogs or just come to watch and support your favorite canine. It is a free-for-all that is fun-for-all. Please make sure that your dog is on a leash and will get along (not eat the other contestants. For more info, call (251) 948-7275.