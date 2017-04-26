CCA Beach Party April 29 at O.B. Community Center

The Lower Alabama Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association Alabama (CCA) will hold its 18th annual Beach Party from 6-10 p.m. on April 29 at the Orange Beach Community Center on Canal Rd. The fundraiser includes a huge silent auction featuring tackle, art, boating gear, golf, fishing packages, jewelry and clothing. There will also be a live auction, raffles and door prizes.

Admission is $100 per couple or $65 for a single ticket, and the cost includes dinner from Cosmo’s Restaurant, drinks and one annual membership in the Coastal Conservation Association. Tickets are available online at ccaalabama.org or locally at Sam’s Bait & Tackle in Orange Beach, South Shore Insurance on Hwy. 59 in Foley and M&M Bank in Gulf Shores or the CCA AL offices in Orange Beach (25595 Canal Rd, Ste I). Tickets may also be purchased online at ccaalabama.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please email Lower Alabama Chapter President Matt Grant mgrant@grantwealthmanagement.com for more info or call 251-747-0575.

CCA Alabama was founded in 1982 and is the second oldest CCA state chapter in the organization. With eight chapters in the state, CCA Alabama now has over 2,000 members who work to conserve marine resources for future generations of Alabamians to enjoy. CCA Alabama has been instrumental in achieving numerous accomplishments in protecting and rebuilding marine resources in Alabama, including game fish status for speckled trout, redfish, and tarpon, protecting important grass bed/nursery areas from shrimping, and supporting a highly successful gill net buyback plan. The chapter has also launched a vibrant marine habitat program in recent years that has contributed over $350,000 to several noteworthy projects in the last five years, including construction of two new reefs on the north side of Dauphin island in Mississippi Sound, reef refurbishment projects in Mobile Bay’s eastern shore, and sponsoring expeditions to survey and preserve the ancient deltaic forest recently discovered south of Fort Morgan.