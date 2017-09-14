Cellist Della Grigsby plays at Foley Library Sept. 19

Della Grigsby (pictured), a fusion cellist, will play from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Foley Public Library Upstairs meeting room on Tuesday, September 19. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 251-943-7665 to reserve a seat. For more information, go to foleylibrary.org.

Although classically trained, Grigsby is one of a relatively small group of cellists around the country who specializes in standards, jazz, blues, country western, island funk and anything else that tickles her fancy.

Della began her musical studies at age 5 playing piano and at age 9 she began to play the cello.

Della has played internationally. She performed in the Kings Chamber at the Great Pyramid of Giza with ‘Interior Time’ (new age quartet) and at Festival Interceltique (Lorient, France) with ‘Astronique’, an astronaut Celtic band. Her most recent international activity took her to Loja, Ecuador where she played in the Symphonica de Loja and taught at the Festival Internacional de Musica.

Her innate gift of rhythm was the driving force that caused her to explore outside the classical cello realm. Initially her career included playing in orchestras, performing as a solo cellist, and participating in chamber music ensembles. The classical training has allowed her to produce a rich and resonant cello sound. Her fascination with rhythm has led to her current repertoire which includes a rich diversity of musical styles.