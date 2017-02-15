Chancel Choir Winter Concert Feb. 21 at G.S. 1st Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores Chancel Choir (pictured) will present this year’s winter concert on Tuesday evening, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Come hear John Rutter’s arrangement of “When the Saints Go Marching In,” featuring clarinetist Julie Ridoutt and pianist Kayla Dowling, as well as other all time favorites. The concert will also welcome sounds from the Gulf Coast Youth Chorale, which will perform selections from its repertoire of choral literature. A reception will immediately follow in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 309. E. 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. For more info., call 251-978-8130.