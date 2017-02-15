Chef Gorley’s fish-fry Feb. 23 at G.S. First Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host a Fish Fry on Thursday, February 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Prepared on-site by Toby Gurley and his team of sous chefs, the lunch will include side dishes, dessert and drink. To-go boxes for take out will also be available. Those dining at the church will enjoy live music. Tickets may be acquired in advance at the church, located at 309 E. 21st Avenue, or at the door. For more information on this and other culinary events, call 251-978-8130 or 251-968-7720. Suggested donation is $8; proceeds will support ministries and other community missions.