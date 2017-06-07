Chef Jim Smith at The Gulf for June 15 Backpack fundraiser

Executive Chef of the State of Alabama will be the June 15 guest chef for the Chef Series at The Gulf, which benefits Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Backpack Program. Tickets are $79 or $125 with a wine pairing, including tax and gratuity. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com or thegulf.com, and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. The Gulf is located at 27500 Perdido Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach.

Chef Smith won the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in 2011 and is the national spokesman for Alabama Seafood. As the state chef, he is also responsible for planning and preparing menus for events sponsored by the state.